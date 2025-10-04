Richest family of Bengaluru pioneers India's tech industry; it's not Narayana Murthy: Check net worth

Richest Family in Bengaluru: India has kept adding more billionaires in the past one year, with the country's billionaire population crossing 350, the Hurun India Rich List 2025 released recently showed.

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 listers added wealth at a pace of ₹1,991 crore a day, with 1,687 individuals having a wealth of more than ₹1,000 crore.

Among the top 100 richest people on the Hurun India Rich List, seven families are from Bengaluru.

“With 451 Individuals, Mumbai tops the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, followed by New Delhi (223) and Bengaluru (116),” Hurun said in a statement.

Richest family in Bengaluru Among the richest famillies in Bengaluru, Azim Premji and Family of Wipro topped the list. The founder of one of India's largest tech companies is also the only business leader in the top 10 list, with a net worth of ₹2.21 lakh crore, data showed.

In the top 10 chart of the Hurun India Rich List, Azim Premji and family was pushed one rank higher to the 8th position, as their net worth increased by 16 per cent.

Over the past five years, Azim Premji recorded the sharpest growth in terms of increasing his wealth.

“Azim Premji and family recorded the sharpest rise in the top 10, surged from 34th to eighth with a remarkable 6x growth, taking wealth to ₹2.21 lakh crore,” a statement from Hurun India read.

Who is Azim Premji? Azim Premji is the Founder Chairman of Wipro, a global IT services and consulting powerhouse. He transformed the company from a small vegetable oil business into a leader in software services, IT consulting, and digital transformation.

Renowned for his ethical leadership and modest lifestyle, Premji has become one of India’s most impactful philanthropists, focusing on education, skill development, and social welfare through the Azim Premji Foundation.

Full list of richest families in Bengaluru 1. Azim Premji & family Net Worth: ₹ 2,21,250 crore

2,21,250 crore Company: Wipro

Industry: Software & Services 2. Nithin Kamath & family Net Worth: ₹ 40,020 crore

40,020 crore Company: Zerodha

Industry: Financial Services 3. Ranjan Pai Net Worth: ₹ 34,700 crore

34,700 crore Company: Manipal Education & Medical Group

Industry: Education & Training

