If you love to travel, then you should start following businessman Anand Mahindra. The industrialist often scouts for exotic travel destinations and then makes it a point to share the same with his followers on Twitter. This time, Mahindra shared about a place called Minicoy, a coral ringed atoll in Lakshadweep that is just 11 KM long.

Far away from most of Lakshadweep island, Minicoy is much closer to the Maldives than parts of India. Mahindra on Twitter said today, This is ridiculously exotic! Why haven’t I thought about holidaying here before?? Anyone been out there? If you have, please share photos of your visit.

As per Incredible India website, shaped as a crescent, the Minicoy island floats along the side of one of the biggest lagoons in Lakshadweep. Touching the southernmost part of the islands, Minicoy is spread over an area of 4.8 sq km, making it the second-largest of the group.

The scenic beauty of the island is enthralling and its pristine blue waters, coconut tree-lined shores and mirror-like inland lakes, all culminate to form a paradisiacal setting.

Minicoy is set apart from the northern islands for its culture, which is quite lively. A variety of folk dances are practiced here, including lava, thaara, dandi, fuli and bandiya.

The island uses colourful and beautiful boats called jahadhoni for boat races and receiving dignitaries. It also has a very old lighthouse that was constructed in 1885. Visitors are allowed to climb up to the very top and get sweeping views of the surrounding areas.