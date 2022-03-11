The company is working on two models. One, a full stack operations platform for the top 10 metros, where it will tie up with brands as an authorized distributor, offer leased warehouses and aggregated vehicles run by Ripplr, Nehru said. “We will be in larger cities as we want to build a conviction with brands that we understand distribution and we can help them scale up." Ripplr’s distribution partner model will be launched in small cities and towns. “There are distributors, mainly family owned, working with brands for 3-4 decades in smaller markets," he added.