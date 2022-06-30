‘Risk profile of crypto as long-term investment is terrible’

These are very early days, similar to the late 90s phase of the internet boom, but long-term investors should focus on real-world applications of distributed ledger technology. These ventures are likely to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns – even if crypto-mania itself fizzles. We are particularly interested in the use of private blockchains and smart contracts in financial services, which offers enhanced efficiency in the clearing and settlement of securities. Tokenization, where ownership of real assets is fractionalized into digital tokens on a distributed ledger, is also an important space to monitor. Used in the real estate sector, for example, this could substantially reduce frictional costs from transactions and servicing.