THIS 32-year-old billionaire leads with 13.22 lakh LinkedIn followers. It's not Alakh Pandey, nor Meesho's Vidit Aatrey

Recognising young leaders and entrepreneurs, Hurun India recently released the latest “Under 35” list as a part of the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India Uth Series 2025. Although several of India’s top business leaders have built successful empires but some exercise more influence and social media dominance than others.

Neither Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey, nor Meesho's Vidit Aatrey topped in terms of digital reach. The highest rank in “The Most Followed Minds of India’s U35 Club” was secured by 32-year-old billionaire Ritesh Agarwal of PRISM with 13.22 lakh LinkedIn followers. Occupying the second spot, Alakh Pandey boasts 4.65 lakh followers while Vidit Aatrey secured the third position with 3.01 followers.

The press release list states, “Other prominent names in the top 10 include Prabhkiran Singh (Bewakoof), Ajinkya Kulkarni (Wint Wealth), Shashank Kumar (Razorpay), Gaurav Khatri (Noise), Pawan Kumar Chandana (Skyroot Aerospace), Harshil Mathur (Razorpay) and Rahul Attuluri (NxtWave).”

All you need to know about Ritesh Agarwal The founder and CEO of hospitality chain named PRISM, Ritesh Agarwal's fame can be attributed to his appearance as a panellist on Shark Tank India Season 3 in 2024. According to the latest Hurun Rich List, Ritesh Agarwal's net worth in 2025 is estimated at ₹14,400 crore, marking a significant increase from last year's ₹1,900 crore.

Besides leading as social media icon, Ritesh emerged as India’s Young Disruptors, a pivotal figure in the “Next Wave of Innovation at 31” as per the Hurun India list. Carrying the next-generation baton in established enterprises, Ritesh secured 9th rank.

Celebrating the country’s young-seasoned entrepreneurs and next-generation leaders, Hurun India listed Ritesh Agarwal at 6th spot as one of the “Most Experienced U35 Leaders.” Another remarkable achievement of the company run by Odisha born businessman was that of securing second spot among the maximum number of “Funding Rounds Driven by U35 Startups.” Furthermore, PRISM dominates the U35-led startup landscape in terms of the “Most Funded U35 Startups.” Ritesh Agarwal's PRISM raised $3.7 bilion in equity funding in the year in consideration.

