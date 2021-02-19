Robinhood CEO faces five hours of questioning by US House committee

Wearing a dark suit and tie, Tenev sat through more than five hours of testimony and questioning, with a majority of lawmakers focusing their attention on him. Representatives took turns accusing Robinhood of transforming the stock market into a casino and failing to protect retail investors, as well as probing the firm’s decision to restrict trading of stocks such as GameStop Corp. during the market mania. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questioned the very business model behind the free-trading platform.

