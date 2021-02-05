Robinhood has always stood and will continue to stand with its investors: CEO

Tenev appears to be a well-meaning young guy. And he’s checked off a number of boxes on his way to the spotlight. In 2016, Forbes put him on its “30 Under 30" list, and last year Fortune added him to its “40 Under 40" version. Robinhood’s success has made him wealthy, and he’s been invited to share his wisdom to high school and college audiences. But amid the GameStop frenzy he embarked on a series of opaque — and sometimes unintentionally hilarious — interviews that failed to dampen the outrage at his decision to block Robinhood’s customers from buying GameStop shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}