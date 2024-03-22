Robinhood Market's creative force departs: Co-Founder Baiju Bhatt steps down after leading for a decade
Robinhood Markets announced on March 21st that Baiju Bhatt, a co-founder and the driving creative force behind the company's user-friendly interface, is stepping down after more than a decade. This leadership shakeup comes as Robinhood expands its commission-free trading services to the UK
