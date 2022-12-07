Roche plans new drug launches, says CEO and MD

A lot of new things are happening at Roche. We were never affected by the pandemic the way it affected the industry. Roche did not lose focus because the pandemic took us to a different level of efficiency and a sense of purpose, which got reflected in our work in the last three years. While the industry was struggling, we ensured to launch our products throughout the pandemic. We also completely transformed into a new organizational model in 2020 and did many partnerships. We responded aggressively during the pandemic and launched antibody cocktails in just 27 days. Now, we are going to have a very busy year in 2023, and new launches are coming in multiple segments, such as oncology, particularly for lung cancer drugs, ophthalmology, haematology and precision health compounds. We are also entering into neuroscience portfolios as well. We are also strengthening our base with respect to how we look at India. Besides, we are looking at ourselves as a healthcare firm where we are looking at patients holistically through our “Blue Tree Programme". So next year is going to be a very busy year for us.