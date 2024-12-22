Rohan Mirchandani death: These co-founders too died of heart attack

Rohan Mirchandani death: Heart attacks have become prevalent, claiming lives of several young entrepreneurs like Rohan Mirchandani and others, raising concerns about stress and health.

Epigamia's co-founder Rohan Mirchandani passed away on the night of December 21 due to heart attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is with deep sorrow that Drums Food International confirms the untimely passing of its beloved founder, Rohan Mirchandani, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest yesterday," said the company in the official statement.

Heart attack has become a common cause of unexpected deaths, people across the country, especially among youngsters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mirchandani is not the only founder who has passed away untimely due to a heart attack. Here's a list of founders and business executives who lost their lives due to heart attacks.

Rohan Malhotra The co-founder and managing partner of the Good Capital, an early-stage venture capital company passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 1, 2024. He was 36. Rohan and his brother Arjun Malhotra founded Good Capital in 2019 to invest in seed stage startups.

Ambareesh Murty The 51-year-old co founder of Pepperfry, an online furniture company dies of heart attack in August 2023 . He was on a biking trip in Leh. Murty co-founded Pepperfry with Ashish Shah in 2016. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pankhuri Shrivastava The 32-year-old founder of rental startup Grabhouse and women focused community platform Pankhuri passed away due to cardiac arrest. Shrivastava launched Pankhuri in 2019 for women to socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest based clubs. In 2021, the startup raised $3.2 million (nearly ₹23 crore) as part of fresh funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s accelerator program, Surge.

Atlas Ramachandran M M Ramachandran, popularly known as Atlas Ramachandran, the chairman and founder of Atlas Jewellery passed away on October 2, 2022 at the age of 80 due to cardiac arrest.

Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta says Heart attack has become a major cause of untimely death across the country. Sharing her concern on the rising number deaths due heart attacks, Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund on X said, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress related ailments. It makes you question a lot of things.