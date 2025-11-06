Rohini Nilekani to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Bina Shah, these women were most generous philanthropists in India 2025

Rohini Nilekani, with a donation of ₹204 crore, is the most generous woman on the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025, released on 6 November. The list also names other prominent personalities such as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Bina Shah as top philanthropists.

The 12th annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India measured donations based on the cash value or cash equivalents for the period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.

As per the list, 191 philanthropists, including 12 new entrants, cumulatively donated ₹10,380 crore — up by 85% compared to three years ago. Among these, Shiv Nadar (80) and family retained the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title for the fourth time in five years, with an annual donation of ₹2,708 crore or ₹7.4 crore per day.

According to Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, multi-generation family businesses continued to play a dominant role; and new-age entrepreneurs and young leaders are building a strong culture of giving.

EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025: Most Generous Women The list features 24 women, among which 66-year-old Rohini Nilekani was ‘India’s most generous woman’, leading the ranks of women philanthropists with a donation of ₹ 204 crore. Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and co-founder and Director of non-profit education platform EkStep, Nilekani “has been at the forefront of driving social innovation and systemic change”, as per the report.

Top causes that recieved her support included climate resilience, education, gender equity, governance, justice, and the strengthening of civil society institutions.

Most generous women – EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025

Nilekani was followed by Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who donated ₹ 83 crore. The 72-year-old businesswoman's philanthropy primarily supported science, research, and education. The report noted her dedication to enhancing healthcare access and advancing medical research through Mazumdar Shaw Philanthropy (MSP). “She is committed to building critical mass at leading Indian and global academic, arts and social institutions. MSP is focused on exploring the frontiers of scientific discovery, nurturing artistic expression, honouring India’s culture and heritage, and bringing communities together,” the report stated.

Third on the list was Bina Shah, co-founder of the Harish & Bina Shah Foundation (HBSF), alongside her husband Harish Shah of Signet Capital. The 66-year-old donated ₹ 69 crore towards causes such as arts, education, environmental sustainability, health and livelihood. “Under her leadership, HBSF has broadened its strategic philanthropic footprint, aligning with the family’s business legacy in raw materials and investment, and channelling that into sustained social impact work,” as per the report.

Next on the list is Anu Aga and family, who donated ₹ 56 crore focused on social causes (primarily education) through the Thermax Foundation. Since retiring, 83-year-old Aga has been actively involved with the NGO Akanksha, which promotes education for underprivileged children in Mumbai and Pune. The Foundation manages five schools for lower-income groups in collaboration with the Municipal Corporations of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Additionally, she chairs the Board of ‘Teach for India,’ an initiative aimed at bridging educational inequities.

Rounding off the top five is Sheela Kochouseph, with her family's donation of ₹ 54 crore. Her philanthropic efforts are led through the K Chittilappilly Foundation, which focuses on community welfare, education, and healthcare. The foundation also supports social development and inclusive growth initiatives like healthcare facilities, school infrastructure development, skill‑building programmes, and women’s empowerment projects.