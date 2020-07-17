Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Shiv Nadar has stepped down from the Chairman’s role at the HCL Technologies. The company said its board of directors has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as Chairperson of the board and company with effect from Friday in place of Shiv Nadar.

Roshni Nadar, the only child of HCL's founder, was ranked 54th on the 2019 Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list. According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List (2019), Roshni Nadar is the richest woman in India.

Roshni Nadar did her schooling from Delhi and graduated with a Masters in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management. She served as a trustee on the Shiv Nadar Foundation, and she is also chairperson of VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, a leadership academy for economically underprivileged.

Following her passion about wildlife and conservation, Roshni established The Habitats Trust in 2018. The Foundation aims to work toward protecting India’s natural habitats and its indigenous species with the core mission of creating and conserving sustainable ecosystems through strategic partnerships and collaborations with all stakeholders, at every level.

Roshni is married Shikhar Malhotra, who is the Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare, and they have two sons Armaan and Jahaan.

Shiv Nadar will continue to be the Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer of the company.

