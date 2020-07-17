Roshni Nadar takes charge at HCL Technologies

“Roshni has immense pride for the HCL brand and wears it on her sleeve. She has a sharp mind that can navigate through uncertain times. As chairperson, her role is critical. She will be responsible for setting the long-term strategy of the company, make sure that the value system Shiv stood for is protected, keep the board alive and alert and protect all the stakeholders. She will be like a compass who will let the CEO know where the True North is," Nayar added.