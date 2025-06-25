Rothschild & Co names Aalok Shah as new India head

Mumbai: Rothschild & Co has appointed Aalok Shah as the head of global advisory for India, succeeding Chandresh Ruparel, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shah, who joined Rothschild in 2006, was named co-head of its India business last year. He has worked extensively across Mumbai and London. In his new role, he will lead the next phase for growth for Rothschild & Co’s advisory business in India, the company said.

Ruparel will transition to the role of senior advisor after more than two decades of building Rothschild’s India franchise. He will provide strategic counsel, mentor senior bankers, and continue to support key corporate client relationships, it added.

Rothschild & Co, a family-controlled and independent firm, employs around 4,600 people across 40 countries. Its services span global advisory, wealth and asset management, and Five Arrows—its alternative assets division. The global advisory arm provides M&A and financing advice to large and mid-sized companies, private equity firms, entrepreneurs, families, and governments.

In India, the Paris-headquartered firm has recently expanded its offerings to include equity capital markets (ECM) advisory. Its services now cover equity fundraising, strategic capital, debt advisory, and restructuring across sectors such as automotive, consumer and retail, energy and power, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, life sciences, technology/media/telecom, and transport and infrastructure.

In healthcare, Rothschild recently advised TPG and Evercare on the sale of a controlling stake in Care Hospitals to Blackstone in 2023, advised on the sale of a majority stake in Ideal Cures to Colorcon the same year, and on the sale of Oaknet Healthcare to Eris Lifesciences in 2022.

The firm sees India’s healthcare market as highly fragmented, with significant scope for consolidation through M&A over the next two decades, Mint reported in April. Globally, Rothschild has also advised companies such as Nestlé and Diageo in the consumer sector.