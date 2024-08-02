Given that founders’ lives can be very lonely, can you tell us about some of your mentors or industry stalwarts you went to when you encountered challenges in your business?

I had a lot of good friends and even my ex-bosses from my previous organizations. I learnt a lot from them. Every single time I used to have any problem, I used to go to them, and they were my critics. A mentor can just guide you on what is right and wrong but at the end of the day, you need to take a call as a founder. So, sometimes my gut feeling is very different from what my mentors are trying to explain. But having one in your life is very important.