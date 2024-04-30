Companies
RPG Group in for a do-over as a scion takes charge
Ranjani Raghavan , Satish John 8 min read 30 Apr 2024, 09:57 AM IST
SummaryAfter taking a cautious approach over the last decade, the RPG Group may be gearing up to change tack as the third generation of the promoter group’s takes charge. As Anant Goenka settles in as the group’s vice chairman, RPG may become more acquisitive
MUMBAI : Anant Goenka, heir to the $4.4 billion RPG Group, has a distinct personality from his father, Harsh Goenka, and grandfather, the late Rama Prasad Goenka.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less