Samir Arora, founder Helios Capital Management, might be earning crores at present, but forty years ago, he started his professional journey with a decent pay of ₹1,500 in a month.

In a recent social media post, the founder and fund manager of portfolio management service (PMS) firm Helios, shared his first job's appointment letter. He also provided a glimpse to his salary structure which included ₹450 House Rent Allowance and Rs. 300 conveyance allowance.

How much Samir Arora used to earn during 1980s? “My first full time job with starting salary of Rs. 1500 per month, 450 HRA and not to forget Rs. 300 conveyance allowance,” read a post by Arora on X.

Samir Arora's appointment letter, dated 9th Feb 1985, was issued by Modi Xerox, an Indian subsidiary of Xerox corporation now renamed Xerox India.

Samir Arora's appointment letter of his first job.

As per the document, Arora was offered a basic salary of one thousand and five hundreed rupees for the post of Management trainee finance.

Arora was also offered an additional 30% HRA and ₹300 special allowance for his job in Delhi. Arora's four-digit salary amount is a testimony that he has travelled a long way in his professional career. As Helios Capital founder, Samir Arora oversees approximately $800 million in assets, according to reports.

‘I enjoyed it a lot’: Arora on his first job after IIM Few days ago, Arora mentioned about his first job in the industry while sharing his two cents on the ‘90-hour work week’ debate. In his social media post, Arora admitted that one has to work harder during the early phase of their career.

"In my first job after IIM, I worked in Delhi where my hours were routinely from 9 AM to around 10 PM and about an hour each way for travel. I enjoyed it a lot but still sought a job with more sane hours," Arora recalled.