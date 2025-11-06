₹2,700 crore donated! Not the Ambani family, Tatas or Adanis, this man is India's biggest philanthropist

HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar and his family ranked No.1 in the EdelGive and Hurun Philanthropy List 2025, having donated ₹2,708 crore in the past year, according to a report.

As per the EdelGive and Hurun Philanthropy List, Shiv Nadar and family donated ₹7.4 crore per day, earning him the title of ‘India's Most Generous’ this year. This is the fourth time in a row the 80-year-old HCL Tech boss has topped the philanthropy list, displaying his commitment to helping those in need.

The list further reveals that cumulatively, over the past five years, the HCL Tech founder donated ₹10,122 crore. Most of his donations went to the education front.

Shiv Nadar's donations in FY25 increased by 26% from FY24. The billionaire, through his Shiv Nadar Foundation, established in 1994, has continued to push philanthropic efforts.

His donations focus on education, arts and culture, including creating institutions such as Shiv Nadar University and VidyaGyan, furthering opportunities for young minds across India.

How much did Mukesh Amabani, Gautam Adani donate? Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani became the second-most philanthropic person on the list, making an impressive donation of ₹626 crore in FY25, according to the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy list. This marked a 54% increase in donations over the previous year.

The Ambani family donated primarily through the Reliance Foundation, whose current focus areas include rural transformation, healthcare, education, sports development, disaster management, women empowerment, arts and culture, heritage conservation, and urban renewal.

Meanwhile, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani secured the fifth position on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List.

The 63-year-old industrialist donated ₹386 crore towards philanthropy in FY25, representing a 17% increase year-on-year. Over the past five years, the Adani Group chairman has donated ₹1,408 crore through his Adani Foundation, mainly focusing on education.

The largest amount of donations was received by the education field, followed by efforts in skill development and community health programmes.

EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List: Top 10 leaders Here are the top 10 people who have donated the most in FY25 towards various fields, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025:

Rank 1: Shiv Nadar & family; donation — ₹2,708 crore.

Rank 2: Mukesh Ambani & family; donation — ₹626 crore.

Rank 3: Bajaj family; donation — ₹446 crore.

Rank 4: Kumar Mangalam Birla & family; donation — ₹440 crore.

Rank 5: Gautam Adani & family; donation — ₹386 crore.

Rank 6: Nandan Nilekani; donation — ₹365 crore.

Rank 7: Hinduja family; donation — ₹298 crore.

Rank 8: Rohini Nilekani; donation — ₹204 crore.

Rank 9: Sudhir Mehta and Samir Mehta; donation — ₹189 crore.

Rank 10: Cyrus S. Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla; donation — ₹173 crore.