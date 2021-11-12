American multinational Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as the head of emerging markets equity at its investment management business, replacing Ruchir Sharma who is leaving after a 25-year stint at the bank, reported news agency Reuters.

Sharma, who is is based in New York, joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and also served as its chief global strategist.

Oldenburg has spent more than 20 years in Morgan Stanley's asset management business and has been chief operating officer overseeing its emerging markets platform since 2013. She will take up the position immediately, as per the memo.

Eric Carlson will become head of sustainability, supporting the team's growth in sustainable investing solutions, the memo stated.

