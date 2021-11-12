Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / People /  Ruchir Sharma quits Morgan Stanley after 25-year stint

Ruchir Sharma quits Morgan Stanley after 25-year stint

Ruchir Sharma was the head of emerging markets and chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
1 min read . 04:11 PM IST Livemint

  • Sharma, who is is based in New York, joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and also served as its chief global strategist

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

American multinational Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as the head of emerging markets equity at its investment management business, replacing Ruchir Sharma who is leaving after a 25-year stint at the bank, reported news agency Reuters.

American multinational Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as the head of emerging markets equity at its investment management business, replacing Ruchir Sharma who is leaving after a 25-year stint at the bank, reported news agency Reuters.

Sharma, who is is based in New York, joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and also served as its chief global strategist.

Sharma, who is is based in New York, joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and also served as its chief global strategist.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Oldenburg has spent more than 20 years in Morgan Stanley's asset management business and has been chief operating officer overseeing its emerging markets platform since 2013. She will take up the position immediately, as per the memo.

Eric Carlson will become head of sustainability, supporting the team's growth in sustainable investing solutions, the memo stated. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tarsons Products IPO Opens Next Week. Things to Know Be ...

Future told to halt asset sale process

Zerodha’s Kamath brothers vow 25% of wealth to philanthropy

‘IPOs are offloading smart money to retail investors’

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!