‘Rules are for other people’: World's top two richest men in new rivalry

SpaceX’s Starlink unit has deployed more than 1,700 satellites to date in low-earth orbit, a number that could eventually top 30,000 if it receives the necessary regulatory approvals and market demand warrants. Last December, the FCC awarded SpaceX $886 million in U.S. subsidies to support rural broadband expansion but has recently challenged some of the areas planned for Starlink service, including major airports and parking lots. The Starlink service has customers in about 12 countries. Amazon.com hasn’t yet launched a satellite but has signed contracts for nine launches with United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}