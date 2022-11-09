Rural consumption needs to improve: Marico’s Gupta8 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 01:14 AM IST
Whenever there is significant volatility, you see the strong (players) getting stronger, and the weak, weaker, says Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico
Whenever there is significant volatility, you see the strong (players) getting stronger, and the weak, weaker, says Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico
NEW DELHI : Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Marico Ltd reported a 3% rise in domestic volumes in the September quarter. The maker of Parachute oil and Saffola edible oils brand said retail inflation impacted volumes during the quarter. In an interview, Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive, Marico, said rural demand continues to be subdued, but its premium portfolio has been holding strong. Edited excerpts: