Rural consumption needs to improve: Marico’s Gupta

An abundance of funding led to D2C players upping their spending. So the cost of (customer) acquisition went up in the digital space because to maintain your share of voice, you had to spend far more. Better sense has prevailed now, and the cost of doing business has actually gone down. Having said that, yes, we are exploring some of the brands moving to general trade (GT) as well, where we have a system advantage. I think it’s important to ensure that each brand gets a critical mass. In my opinion, unless you get into ₹80-100 crore run rate, just getting into GT (doesn’t make sense) – because GT is not easy. You have to create salience, create demand, and there are infrastructure costs. For us, the cost is marginal. So we have started slowly taking Beardo into it. We’re experimenting with the premium cosmetic channel to see how Just Herbs does.