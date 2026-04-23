Ryan Roslansky steps down as LinkedIn CEO, signals next phase under Satya Nadella’s AI push

In a significant leadership reshuffle, Ryan Roslansky has stepped down as chief executive of LinkedIn. The company confirmed that Dan Shapero, who was serving as chief operating officer, will take charge as the new CEO.

The transition marks a new phase for the Microsoft-owned platform as it continues to evolve in a rapidly changing digital workplace landscape.

Dan Shapero’s journey at LinkedIn

Dan Shapero has been associated with LinkedIn for over a decade. He joined the company in 2008 as a general manager after working as a project consultant at Bain & Company.

Over the years, Shapero has held key leadership roles across sales, marketing, and product divisions. His long tenure and familiarity with LinkedIn’s operations and user base are expected to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

Ryan Roslansky outlines AI-driven vision

Announcing the changes in a post, Roslansky pointed to the growing importance of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of work.

“Last year when Satya Nadella asked me to lead LinkedIn and Microsoft Office, I knew what he was betting on: AI is going to transform how people work and grow in their careers faster than most people expect. And LinkedIn and Office would be at the center of that.

That opportunity is only getting bigger. So we're scaling the team and talent to match it.

First, I've asked Daniel Shapero to become the CEO of LinkedIn, reporting to me. Dan has led sales, marketing, and product across the most important parts of this business. He knows our members, our customers, and carries the mission in a way that's genuinely rare.

Second, I've asked Mohak Shroff to take on the role of President of Platforms & Digital Work, also reporting to me. Mohak is one of the most original technology thinkers I know. In this role he'll focus on technology strategy and long-term innovation as we build the future of work.

Congrats Dan and Mohak. I can’t wait to build this next chapter of LinkedIn and Microsoft together.”

Check out his post here:

Focus on AI and future of work

The leadership reshuffle comes at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing hiring, productivity tools, and professional networking platforms.

Roslansky’s remarks underline LinkedIn’s intent to position itself at the centre of this shift, alongside Microsoft’s broader AI-driven ecosystem.

The appointment of Mohak Shroff as President of Platforms & Digital Work signals a parallel focus on long-term technology strategy and innovation.

What this means for LinkedIn With Dan Shapero at the helm, LinkedIn is expected to continue expanding its offerings for professionals and businesses, particularly in areas influenced by AI and digital transformation.

The company remains one of the world’s largest professional networking platforms, playing a key role in recruitment, skill development, and career growth.