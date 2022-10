New Delhi: S Bharathan on Saturday took over as director, refineries, at Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.(HPCL), the country’s third-largest oil refining and fuel marketing company. He replaced Vinod S Shenoy.

Bharathan earlier served as executive director, Refineries Coordination, with additional charge of research and development (R&D).

“Bharathan has wide exposure to the refinery operations of the company and has worked in operations and technical departments of Mumbai and Visakh refinery for over 25 years," according to a company statement.

He has also worked at the corporate office on Margin Management and Refinery Project Process for over four years, it said.

He also leads HPCL’s Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC) in Bengaluru for the last three years. Under him, HPGRDC has reached the filing of about 380 patents.