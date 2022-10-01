Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Home / Companies / People /  S Bharathan appointed director-refineries at HPCL

S Bharathan appointed director-refineries at HPCL

1 min read . 05:24 PM ISTLivemint

Bharathan has wide exposure to the refinery operations of the company and has worked in operations and technical departments of Mumbai and Visakh refinery for over 25 years

New Delhi: S Bharathan on Saturday took over as director, refineries, at Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.(HPCL), the country’s third-largest oil refining and fuel marketing company. He replaced Vinod S Shenoy.

Bharathan earlier served as executive director, Refineries Coordination, with additional charge of research and development (R&D).

“Bharathan has wide exposure to the refinery operations of the company and has worked in operations and technical departments of Mumbai and Visakh refinery for over 25 years," according to a company statement.

He has also worked at the corporate office on Margin Management and Refinery Project Process for over four years, it said.

He also leads HPCL’s Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC) in Bengaluru for the last three years. Under him, HPGRDC has reached the filing of about 380 patents.

