SaaS start-up opens Bengaluru centre, hiring IT professionals

US-based startup Clumio today announced the launch of its research and development centre in Bengaluru to build Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based data protection solutions. Clumio, which already has 34 employees in India, said it was planning to double its workforce in the country by the end of 2020.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Clumio was co-founded in 2017 by Poojan Kumar, Kaustubh Patil and Woon Jung, and to date has raised $186 million (approximately ₹1,400 crore) of funding through Series A, B, and C.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Clumio was co-founded in 2017 by Poojan Kumar, Kaustubh Patil and Woon Jung, and to date has raised $186 million (approximately ₹1,400 crore) of funding through Series A, B, and C.

It leverages cloud capabilities, including more than 10 major AWS services, to ensure it meets the current and future backup requirements of the most demanding enterprises.

Clumio said its India R&D centre will not just act as support for the global team.

It will drive front-end innovation and research to build cloud solutions from the ground up.

The engineering teams will play an integral part in product development and building technology solutions, the company said.

"India has a huge talent pool in technology and it is only growing... Just like the country skipped the evolution of landline-based communication for cell phones, this upcoming ambitious generation of talent is going to skip any kind of on-premises software development," Sandeep Soni, GM and VP of Engineering, India operations, Clumio, said in a statement.

Clumio said it is hiring individuals to fill roles across software engineering, cloud operations and customer support and success.

