Sachin Khandelwal quits Nuvama Group to join Emirates NBD Capital India as head of ECM business

Sachin Khandelwal, managing director and co-head of equity capital markets at Nuvama Group, has joined Emirates NBD Capital India Pvt Ltd to head their equity capital markets business, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Sachin Khandelwal, managing director and co-head of equity capital markets at Nuvama Group, has joined Emirates NBD Capital India Pvt Ltd to head their equity capital markets business, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Five to six other professionals are also expected to join his team at the Dubai-based lender in the coming months, the people said, asking not to be identified because the move has not been announced publicly.
Five to six other professionals are also expected to join his team at the Dubai-based lender in the coming months, the people said, asking not to be identified because the move has not been announced publicly.
Emirates NBD is said to be onboarding Khandelwal for its dealmaking team as financial institutions overseas look to build up their investment banking divisions in India, one of the world's busiest markets for initial public offerings.
A text message with queries sent to Khandelwal over WhatsApp did not elicit responses until publishing time. Representatives for Nuvama and Emirates NBD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Dealmaking capabilities are becoming an increasingly important consideration for clients when selecting investment banks, Ruchi Thakkar, associate partner at Native, an executive hiring firm specializing in capital markets recruitments, told Mint on 8 September.
"A strong ECM execution team will be an easy deal puller for Emirates. It will help bring in mandates, influence clients and drive execution," an industry executive said, wishing to remain unidentified, citing client sensitivities.
Nuvama operates across wealth management, asset management, and capital markets advisory in India. At Nuvama, Khandelwal managed execution for equity capital market transactions for over three years, including initial public offerings, qualified institutional placements, rights issues and block trades.
Emirates NBD is based in Dubai and maintains operations in West Asia, North Africa, Europe, and Asia, including branch operations in India. It provides retail, corporate and investment banking services.
Emirates NBD in India
The bank set up operations in India in 2017 and applied for an investment banking licence in late 2025. Bloomberg reported in October that Emirates had begun appointing dealmakers.
Mint reported on 14 January that Emirates was appointing former DAM Capital Advisors Ltd's managing director Alok Malpani as the first head for this investment banking arm. Malpani has since joined Emirates NBD Capital India as its chief executive officer.
The bank recently completed its acquisition of a 60% majority stake in India's RBL Bank for about $2.75 billion, with the acquirer's existing branch operations in the country planned for amalgamation into RBL.
Khandelwal's hiring would make Emirates the latest bank to try and tap into the business of India's capital market. Companies listed on the National Stock Exchange have a combined market capitalization of over $5 trillion.
Mint reported earlier this month that boutique advisory firms and international lenders including Avendus Capital Pvt, Moelis & Co, Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA are said to be exploring options to build out or enhance their equity capital market capabilities.
Peak XV and TVS Capital-backed wealth and asset management platform Neo Group is also looking to expand its merchant banking suite. Mint reported on 3 August that the group had hired veteran banker Vikas Khattar to lead its investment banking business.
This push for investment banking talent coincides with sustained activity in India's primary equity market, touted as the world's busiest IPO market, where a flurry of launches is expected to make this another record year for stock market debuts.
As of mid-September, shares worth ₹1 trillion were sold in over 60 mainboard IPOs, with the largest offers from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, SBI Funds Management Ltd and Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, according to data from Prime Database.
As listing gains continue to draw retail investors, the upcoming mega IPO of Jio Platforms Ltd and a potential listing for Tata Sons are expected to be marquee liquidity events.