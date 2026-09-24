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Sachin Khandelwal quits Nuvama Group to join Emirates NBD Capital India as head of ECM business

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Nuvama operates across wealth management, asset management, and capital markets advisory in India.
Nuvama operates across wealth management, asset management, and capital markets advisory in India.
Summary

Five to six other professionals are also expected to join Khandelwal's team at the Dubai-based lender in the coming months,

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Sachin Khandelwal, managing director and co-head of equity capital markets at Nuvama Group, has joined Emirates NBD Capital India Pvt Ltd to head their equity capital markets business, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Sachin Khandelwal, managing director and co-head of equity capital markets at Nuvama Group, has joined Emirates NBD Capital India Pvt Ltd to head their equity capital markets business, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Five to six other professionals are also expected to join his team at the Dubai-based lender in the coming months, the people said, asking not to be identified because the move has not been announced publicly.

Five to six other professionals are also expected to join his team at the Dubai-based lender in the coming months, the people said, asking not to be identified because the move has not been announced publicly.

Emirates NBD is said to be onboarding Khandelwal for its dealmaking team as financial institutions overseas look to build up their investment banking divisions in India, one of the world's busiest markets for initial public offerings.

Also Read | Nuvama-backed Ozone Overseas to raise up to ₹1,500 cr via IPO

A text message with queries sent to Khandelwal over WhatsApp did not elicit responses until publishing time. Representatives for Nuvama and Emirates NBD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dealmaking capabilities are becoming an increasingly important consideration for clients when selecting investment banks, Ruchi Thakkar, associate partner at Native, an executive hiring firm specializing in capital markets recruitments, told Mint on 8 September.

"A strong ECM execution team will be an easy deal puller for Emirates. It will help bring in mandates, influence clients and drive execution," an industry executive said, wishing to remain unidentified, citing client sensitivities.

Nuvama operates across wealth management, asset management, and capital markets advisory in India. At Nuvama, Khandelwal managed execution for equity capital market transactions for over three years, including initial public offerings, qualified institutional placements, rights issues and block trades.

Emirates NBD is based in Dubai and maintains operations in West Asia, North Africa, Europe, and Asia, including branch operations in India. It provides retail, corporate and investment banking services.

Also Read | Nifty 50 to hit 28,000? Why Nuvama’s Nikhil Ranka sees new peaks in 12 months

Emirates NBD in India

The bank set up operations in India in 2017 and applied for an investment banking licence in late 2025. Bloomberg reported in October that Emirates had begun appointing dealmakers.

Mint reported on 14 January that Emirates was appointing former DAM Capital Advisors Ltd's managing director Alok Malpani as the first head for this investment banking arm. Malpani has since joined Emirates NBD Capital India as its chief executive officer.

The bank recently completed its acquisition of a 60% majority stake in India's RBL Bank for about $2.75 billion, with the acquirer's existing branch operations in the country planned for amalgamation into RBL.

Khandelwal's hiring would make Emirates the latest bank to try and tap into the business of India's capital market. Companies listed on the National Stock Exchange have a combined market capitalization of over $5 trillion.

Mint reported earlier this month that boutique advisory firms and international lenders including Avendus Capital Pvt, Moelis & Co, Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA are said to be exploring options to build out or enhance their equity capital market capabilities.

Peak XV and TVS Capital-backed wealth and asset management platform Neo Group is also looking to expand its merchant banking suite. Mint reported on 3 August that the group had hired veteran banker Vikas Khattar to lead its investment banking business.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

This push for investment banking talent coincides with sustained activity in India's primary equity market, touted as the world's busiest IPO market, where a flurry of launches is expected to make this another record year for stock market debuts.

As of mid-September, shares worth 1 trillion were sold in over 60 mainboard IPOs, with the largest offers from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, SBI Funds Management Ltd and Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, according to data from Prime Database.

As listing gains continue to draw retail investors, the upcoming mega IPO of Jio Platforms Ltd and a potential listing for Tata Sons are expected to be marquee liquidity events.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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HomeCompaniesPeopleSachin Khandelwal quits Nuvama Group to join Emirates NBD Capital India as head of ECM business

Sachin Khandelwal quits Nuvama Group to join Emirates NBD Capital India as head of ECM business

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Nuvama operates across wealth management, asset management, and capital markets advisory in India.
Nuvama operates across wealth management, asset management, and capital markets advisory in India.
Summary

Five to six other professionals are also expected to join Khandelwal's team at the Dubai-based lender in the coming months,

Gift this article

Sachin Khandelwal, managing director and co-head of equity capital markets at Nuvama Group, has joined Emirates NBD Capital India Pvt Ltd to head their equity capital markets business, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Sachin Khandelwal, managing director and co-head of equity capital markets at Nuvama Group, has joined Emirates NBD Capital India Pvt Ltd to head their equity capital markets business, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Five to six other professionals are also expected to join his team at the Dubai-based lender in the coming months, the people said, asking not to be identified because the move has not been announced publicly.

Five to six other professionals are also expected to join his team at the Dubai-based lender in the coming months, the people said, asking not to be identified because the move has not been announced publicly.

Emirates NBD is said to be onboarding Khandelwal for its dealmaking team as financial institutions overseas look to build up their investment banking divisions in India, one of the world's busiest markets for initial public offerings.

Also Read | Nuvama-backed Ozone Overseas to raise up to ₹1,500 cr via IPO

A text message with queries sent to Khandelwal over WhatsApp did not elicit responses until publishing time. Representatives for Nuvama and Emirates NBD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dealmaking capabilities are becoming an increasingly important consideration for clients when selecting investment banks, Ruchi Thakkar, associate partner at Native, an executive hiring firm specializing in capital markets recruitments, told Mint on 8 September.

"A strong ECM execution team will be an easy deal puller for Emirates. It will help bring in mandates, influence clients and drive execution," an industry executive said, wishing to remain unidentified, citing client sensitivities.

Nuvama operates across wealth management, asset management, and capital markets advisory in India. At Nuvama, Khandelwal managed execution for equity capital market transactions for over three years, including initial public offerings, qualified institutional placements, rights issues and block trades.

Emirates NBD is based in Dubai and maintains operations in West Asia, North Africa, Europe, and Asia, including branch operations in India. It provides retail, corporate and investment banking services.

Also Read | Nifty 50 to hit 28,000? Why Nuvama’s Nikhil Ranka sees new peaks in 12 months

Emirates NBD in India

The bank set up operations in India in 2017 and applied for an investment banking licence in late 2025. Bloomberg reported in October that Emirates had begun appointing dealmakers.

Mint reported on 14 January that Emirates was appointing former DAM Capital Advisors Ltd's managing director Alok Malpani as the first head for this investment banking arm. Malpani has since joined Emirates NBD Capital India as its chief executive officer.

The bank recently completed its acquisition of a 60% majority stake in India's RBL Bank for about $2.75 billion, with the acquirer's existing branch operations in the country planned for amalgamation into RBL.

Khandelwal's hiring would make Emirates the latest bank to try and tap into the business of India's capital market. Companies listed on the National Stock Exchange have a combined market capitalization of over $5 trillion.

Mint reported earlier this month that boutique advisory firms and international lenders including Avendus Capital Pvt, Moelis & Co, Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA are said to be exploring options to build out or enhance their equity capital market capabilities.

Peak XV and TVS Capital-backed wealth and asset management platform Neo Group is also looking to expand its merchant banking suite. Mint reported on 3 August that the group had hired veteran banker Vikas Khattar to lead its investment banking business.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

This push for investment banking talent coincides with sustained activity in India's primary equity market, touted as the world's busiest IPO market, where a flurry of launches is expected to make this another record year for stock market debuts.

As of mid-September, shares worth 1 trillion were sold in over 60 mainboard IPOs, with the largest offers from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, SBI Funds Management Ltd and Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, according to data from Prime Database.

As listing gains continue to draw retail investors, the upcoming mega IPO of Jio Platforms Ltd and a potential listing for Tata Sons are expected to be marquee liquidity events.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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