Sahara’s shadow: The spectacular unravelling of Subrata Roy

His lifestyle matched his expanding empire. Though he described himself as “a simple human being" whose first home with wife Swapna was a tin-roofed one-room house, he projected the image of a benevolent tycoon. He fancied himself a modern-day Robin Hood who had taught shopkeepers and panwalas to save through his parabanking model. He expected reverence—for his service to the poor, for his patriotic self-image. That explained his long, sermon-like speeches and the famous “Jai Sahara" salute, which was mandatory for all employees. His official title was Chief Managing Worker, but he sat on a throne.