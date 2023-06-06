BSH Home Appliances appoints Saif Khan as CEO and MD, India1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Khan, who replaces Neeraj Bahl, has served as the head of sales and marketing, Central Asia, Near East and North Africa for BSH Home Appliances
New Delhi: Home appliances maker BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Saif Khan as the company’s new chief executive officer and managing director for India, effective June 2023.
