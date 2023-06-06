New Delhi: Home appliances maker BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Saif Khan as the company’s new chief executive officer and managing director for India, effective June 2023.

Khan replaces Neeraj Bahl who decided to step down from his role, effective 30 April, 2023.

Khan has previously served as the head of sales and marketing, Central Asia, Near East and North Africa for BSH Home Appliances; he comes with over two decades in leadership positions in consumer durables MNCs. He has led a turnaround of the Central Asia and North Africa business in the last seven years at BSH.

Khan will work closely with the Board members of BSH Home Appliances India, Sathyanarayanan Viswanathan, Chief Financial Officer and head of business administration and Dr. Rakesh Desai, Chief Technology Officer and chairman of the board in leading the next-growth story in India.

Khan will also collaborate with the company’s global leadership team to develop and implement strategies to strengthen BSH’s position across segments in India.

BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd. has been operating in India since 2010. It sells products, including refrigerators, washing machines, washer dryers, dishwashers, cooktops, and ovens, under its three brands—Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau.