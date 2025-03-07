Sajjan Jindal’s claim on Elon Musk not succeeding in India leaves internet divided, ‘That ego will be shattered’

JSW Steel Managing Director Sajjan Jindal claimed that Tesla boss Elon Musk will not be able to compete with Indian automakers. He dismissed the expectations of Musk disrupting the Indian market.

“Elon Musk is not here. He is in the US….we Indians are here. He cannot produce what Mahindra can do, what Tata can do—it’s not possible," Jindal stated at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards programme.

He also appreciated Musk's achievements and credited US President Donald Trump as well.

“He (Musk) can do under Trump’s shadow, in the US. He’s super smart, no question about it. He’s a maverick, doing spacecraft and all that. He’s done amazing work, so I don’t want to take anything from him. But to be successful in India is not an easy job,” Jindal said.

Social media users reacted Following Jindal's claim, several social media users have reacted to his statement. Most users have criticised his claim.

One of the users commented, “Good entertainment. How much these companies invest in R&D? One company I see still makes the three wheeler since my childhood day and I am already a confirmed social media until!”

“Decade back, the same doubts were cast on @elonmusk by US industrialists, automakers, and even NASA—and all were proven wrong. You can't defeat someone who relentlessly pursues their goals despite setbacks. Think twice before forming conclusions,” added another.

“He is right; Babus will not tolerate Musk's tantrums,” one of the users commented.

“This guy will be proven wrong. That ego will be shattered. Wait and watch,” added one of the users.

Another concerned user, “Happy to hear this take. If we have better cars, why aren’t we able to sell them around the world like Tesla, BYD, Toyota? You can deny the facts and get claps. We should be ready to tackle Tesla in India.”

Some users also echoed Jindal's sentiment.

One of the users said, “Tesla is exorbitantly expensive. He will be in competition with a different league. Mass Market will be different. A healthy competition will push up our capabilities also. Definitely, we support TATA and Mahindra. Tesla will be only a small market.”

“He could be right. If you think why, then just look into the past. Why General Motors, Ford closed their business in India. For car market Indian are more aligned with Asian cars like Japan or South Koria but not America or Europe (sic),” added one of the users.