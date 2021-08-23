‘Sale of power business will help JSPL meet emission goals’

When we have the thermal power plants and we look at our consolidated balance sheet, the total coal consumption becomes very high. Then our CO2 emissions per tonne of making steel goes to over 2.8 tonne of CO2 for per tonne of making steel. This is too big a figure. We want to bring it on par with the world’s best plants who are at a level of about 1.85 to 1.9 per tonne of steel. That is why we began looking for someone who could buy our power assets. But despite our best efforts, we could not find a suitor. Our promoter company, Worldone Pvt. agreed to buy this. When this company becomes an independent entity, JSPL’s balance sheet would be a healthy one in terms of our ESG norms addressing the CO2 emissions. The proceeds from the sale would be used to pay off debts of ₹3,000 crore.