Salesforce plans to expand employee presence in India: Arundhati Bhattacharya

India is a strategic market and one of the fastest growth markets for Salesforce. As we step into the new financial year (Salesforce’s fiscal ends on 31 January), we will continue to strengthen our vision of working together as one India. Our priority is to lead with relevance, integrity, and trust, guiding our customers through their digital transformation journeys. We want to ensure companies can truly take advantage of the digital imperative that every company is facing. Led by growth, we will focus on delivering customer-centric digital transformation, industry-specific solutions, innovation on the platform, and SMBs. As covid-19 has accelerated the digital skills gap, with the power of Trailhead, Salesforce’s online learning platform. we will empower both learners at every stage of their career journey and companies looking to reskill their employees with the platform, expertise, and guidance to skill up for the future. As we grow, we will continue to invest in expanding our employee presence in the region making India a leading global talent and innovation hub for the company.