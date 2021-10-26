‘Salesforce to ramp up hiring by 1,500 by end of this year’

Almost 90% of the people we hire are for technology roles and they are basically engineers. There are, of course, people in other areas like sales and finance, but most of the roles are very technology-oriented. We look at people who are Salesforce certified. Salesforce has a very nice gamified platform that is already available in the public domain and is free as well. It’s called Trailhead, and you can actually get on to Trailhead and certify yourself. But even if someone is not Salesforce certified, it does not prevent them from coming in as long as they can do Java programming and things like that. We are also recruiting in the area of HR because if you are doing so much of recruitment, you also need recruiters and employee success business partners. The roles will be across all areas of a rapidly growing organization ranging from general administration to technology to sales.

