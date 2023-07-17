Salil Kapoor appointed CEO Hindware Home Innovation

Salil Kapoor appointed CEO Hindware Home Innovation1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:39 PM IST
- Kapoor will lead the consumer business overseeing both consumer appliances and retail divisions along with the water heater JV with Groupe Atlantic of France
New Delhi: Consumer appliances company Hindware Home Innovation Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Salil Kapoor as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO), effective 11 July.
Kapoor will lead the consumer business overseeing both consumer appliances and retail divisions along with the water heater JV with Groupe Atlantic of France. Kapoor joins from Orient Electric where he was business unit head of appliances.
“He is an exceptional business leader with an excellent track record across multiple leading companies in the consumer goods industry. His experience and profound understanding of the consumer appliance industry aligns well with our growth ambitions," said Sandip Somany, chairman and managing director, Hindware Home Innovation.
Kapoor has worked with companies such as LG Electronics, Samsung, Microsoft, Dish TV, and Voltas.
Kapoor is an engineer and also holds a Master's degree from the Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi. He is also Executive Committee Member at the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) and serves as a Member of the Board of Directors at the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).
Hindware Home Innovation, listed on the bourses, sells chimneys, built-in hobs, cooktops, dishwashers. built-in microwave and ovens, sinks, fans, air coolers, water purifiers, water heaters, and room heaters under the brand Hindware Smart Appliances. In a joint venture with Groupe Atlantic of France, under Hintastica Private Limited (HPL), the company manufactures water heating solutions.