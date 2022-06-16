Salil Parekh and Thierry Delaporte deserve every cent of their remuneration

Above all, the performance of the sector in the last decade is praiseworthy. Tech Mahindra Ltd has managed a compounded revenue growth of 18% in the last decade, while Infosys’s market cap has grown 235% during the last decade. Running Infosys, which had $6.9 billion in revenue at the end of March 2012, is a lot different than managing the Bengaluru-based company, which did $16.3 billion in business last year. Obviously, a leader stands to earn more than in the past.

