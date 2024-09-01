Companies
Why Infosys and HCLTech have the longest running CEOs
Jas Bardia 5 min read 01 Sep 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Summary
- HCLTech’s C. Vijayakumar and Infosys’s Salil Parekh have maintained long tenures, contrasting with recent CEO changes at TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra. They have driven significant growth, stability, and shareholder value, although both face challenges with declining profitability.
HCL Technologies Ltd’s C. Vijayakumar and Infosys Ltd’s Salil Parekh are the second-longest running chief executive officers of the top five Indian information technology services companies, their longevity a sharp contrast to the recent leadership churn at the other peers.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less