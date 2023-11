Ousted co-founder Sam Altman will not be returning to ChatGPT parent OpenAI as Chief Executive Officer, despite various rounds of discussions with the Board, The Independent has reported. Instead, Emmett Shear will take over as Interim CEO, it added.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information…

