Sam Altman not returning as CEO of OpenAI: Report

Ousted co-founder Sam Altman will not be returning to ChatGPT parent OpenAI as Chief Executive Officer, despite various rounds of discussions with the Board, The Independent has reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instead, Emmett Shear – co-founder of Twitch, will take over as Interim CEO, it added.

The report quoted co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever telling staff on November 19 that Altman would not be back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many expect to see a mass exodus of employees from the company, with staff expected to join Altman's eventual new venture.

Expectations for Altman's return As pewr multiple reports during the weekend, The ousted CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman is likely to return to the company amid immense pressure on the board to reinstate the co-founder, as per multiple reports.

A report by The Verge cited sources suggesting the board had initially consented to resign and permit Altman and Brockman's return, but this agreement seems to have faltered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board missed a crucial 5 PM PT deadline, leading to the potential resignation of numerous OpenAI employees. Should Altman opt to depart and establish a new venture, it is anticipated that these employees would likely follow suit, the Verge report added.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.