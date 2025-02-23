Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, shares heartfelt message after baby boy’s arrival: ’I’ve never felt such love’

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, recently shared the joyous news of his baby boy's birth on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his deep emotions with the message, "I’ve never felt such love." He revealed that his son arrived prematurely and is receiving care in the NICU, adding that the baby is doing well.

“welcome to the world, little guy! he came early and is going to be in the nicu for awhile. he is doing well and it’s really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. i have never felt such love,” Sam Altman posted on X.

Bloomberg also reported in January 2025 that the couple is expecting their first child, due to be born in March 2025.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congratulated Sam Altman

The announcement has been met with warm congratulations from followers and the tech community.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congratulated Sam Altman and wished him and his family all the best. He described parenthood as one of life’s most rewarding experiences.

“My heartfelt congratulations, @sama ! Parenthood is one of life’s most profound and rewarding experiences. Wishing you and your family the very best,” Nadella posted on X.

Thousands of other people also congratulated the CEO of OpenAI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his wife Oliver Mulherin OpenAI CEO Sam Altman married his long-time partner and friend Oliver Mulherin in an intimate seaside ceremony last year. The ceremony reportedly occurred in Hawaii, near the island's 38-year-old tech entrepreneur's residence.

Mulherin, an Australian coder, has kept a low profile over the years despite being in a relationship with a well-known figure in artificial intelligence. The couple made their first public appearance together when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman invited Mulherin to a White House dinner held in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a New York Times interview last year, Altman shared that Mulherin loves large families and that the couple plans to have children soon.