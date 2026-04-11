Sam Altman's home hit by Molotov cocktail, OpenAI CEO shares rare family photo in first reaction — ‘We try to be…’

San Francisco police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home in the city and for making threats outside the artificial intelligence startup's headquarters, the AI company said on Friday.
Later in the day, Sam Altman shared a rare photo of his family in a first reaction after a man was arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at his California home, where he lives with his partner and child.
In a post on X, the San Francisco Police Department initially confirmed that an unknown male threw an incendiary device at a North Beach residence, with the incident being reported at 4:12 am. The suspect then escaped on foot after causing fire on the exterior gate of the building.
“At approximately 5:07 am, SFPD officers responded to a business on the 1400 block of 3rd street regarding an unknown male subject threatening to burn down the building. When officers arrived on scene, they recognized the male to be the same suspect from the earlier incident and immediately detained him,” the police department said.
While police said they had identified a probable cause during initial investigation to place the man under arrest, they did not share what exactly it was. Further probe into the incident is still on.
However, the suspect's attack and threat to set fire to OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters come as Altman's profile has risen with the increasing use of AI, amid fears it could massively disrupt employment patterns and cause irreversible societal changes.
An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the attack on the chief executive's residence and the threats to the San Francisco headquarters.
“Thankfully, no one was hurt. We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company is assisting law enforcement agencies with their investigation.
“Here is a photo of my family. I love them more than anything,” Altman wrote in a blog post shared on X, with an image of his partner and child.
(This is a developing story, check back for updates)
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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