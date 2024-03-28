Sam Bankman-Fried, once crypto royalty, awaits sentence in fraud case

Bankman-Fried’s mother, Barbara Fried, said in her letter to Kaplan that her son had sought to do good in the world from a young age. When he was 4 years old, she said, he tried to help a fallen toddler. He was precocious as well, she said, independently reading complex moral and philosophical literature in middle school. In high school, he counseled classmates who were depressed, despite battling depression himself, she said.