Sam Bankman-Fried’s plans to save the world went down in flames6 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 07:14 PM IST
The FTX founder pledged to donate billions. His firm’s swift collapse wiped out his wealth and ambitious philanthropic endeavors
Sam Bankman-Fried said he wanted to prevent nuclear war and stop future pandemics. And he pledged to use his vast and growing wealth to do so.