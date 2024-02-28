Sam Bankman-Fried Suggests Five-Year Sentence for Fraud Conviction, Citing Autism
SummaryHis lawyers argued for 63 to 78 months in jail, citing medical conditions, including autism, and his intentions to better the world with his now-fallen crypto exchange.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys suggested a sentence of five to six years in prison, sharply lower than the roughly 100 years that he faces for stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers.
