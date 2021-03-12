Sameer Aggarwal appointed COO of Sam’s Club US e-commerce business

NEW DELHI: Walmart ’s membership-based wholesale retail format Sam’s Club has appointed Sameer Aggarwal as the chief operating officer of its U.S. e-commerce operations, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Prior to this, Aggarwal was the chief executive officer of Walmart India's cash and carry business that operates stores under the brand Best Price. However, in July last year, Walmart-backed Flipkart had acquired Walmart India Pvt. Ltd, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry wholesale stores.

Aggarwal had joined Walmart India in April 2018 as the company’s executive vice president, overseeing strategy, finance, technology. He also led e-commerce, merchandising, marketing, supply chain and store operations. Aggarwal was promoted to CEO in April 2020 succeeding Krish Iyer.

Prior to joining Walmart, Aggarwal worked with fast food company Yum! Brands and UK-based retailer Sainsbury’s.

According to the retailer’s website, Sam’s Club is a membership-based warehouse club, a limited-item business model that offers members products at an exceptional value. Sam’s Club caters to millions of members at SamsClub.com and through 600 locations across the US and Puerto Rico. Sam’s Club also has locations in Brazil, China and Mexico.

