Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Sameer Aggarwal appointed COO of Sam’s Club US e-commerce business

Sameer Aggarwal appointed COO of Sam’s Club US e-commerce business

Sameer Aggarwal was the chief executive officer of Walmart India's cash and carry business that operates stores under the brand Best Price. (File Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Sam’s Club is a membership-based warehouse club, a limited-item business model. It caters to millions of members at SamsClub.com and through 600 locations across the US and Puerto Rico, Brazil, China, and Mexico

NEW DELHI: Walmart’s membership-based wholesale retail format Sam’s Club has appointed Sameer Aggarwal as the chief operating officer of its U.S. e-commerce operations, according to a report in The Economic Times.

NEW DELHI: Walmart’s membership-based wholesale retail format Sam’s Club has appointed Sameer Aggarwal as the chief operating officer of its U.S. e-commerce operations, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Prior to this, Aggarwal was the chief executive officer of Walmart India's cash and carry business that operates stores under the brand Best Price. However, in July last year, Walmart-backed Flipkart had acquired Walmart India Pvt. Ltd, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry wholesale stores.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Prior to this, Aggarwal was the chief executive officer of Walmart India's cash and carry business that operates stores under the brand Best Price. However, in July last year, Walmart-backed Flipkart had acquired Walmart India Pvt. Ltd, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry wholesale stores.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

Aggarwal had joined Walmart India in April 2018 as the company’s executive vice president, overseeing strategy, finance, technology. He also led e-commerce, merchandising, marketing, supply chain and store operations. Aggarwal was promoted to CEO in April 2020 succeeding Krish Iyer.

Prior to joining Walmart, Aggarwal worked with fast food company Yum! Brands and UK-based retailer Sainsbury’s.

According to the retailer’s website, Sam’s Club is a membership-based warehouse club, a limited-item business model that offers members products at an exceptional value. Sam’s Club caters to millions of members at SamsClub.com and through 600 locations across the US and Puerto Rico. Sam’s Club also has locations in Brazil, China and Mexico.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.