Samir Modi accuses his mother, Bina Modi, of planning an attack on him, intensifying an inheritance dispute within the KK Modi family.

Samir Modi has alleged that his mother planned an attack on him. This has intensified a dispute over inheritance among the family of the late KK Modi. Samir, KK Modi's younger son, filed a police complaint in Delhi, the Economic Times reported.

The executive director at Godfrey Phillips accuses his mother, Bina Modi, her security officer, and other company directors of causing him “grievous hurt". Bina Modi also serves as a director at the same company.

"The incident happened on Thursday when I was trying to enter the scheduled board meeting of GP at Jasola in Delhi. I was prevented by Bina Modi's PSO from entering the meeting. When I insisted, he tried to push me and said that I was not allowed to enter the board meeting," Modi told ET.

Despite his mother offering to buy his share, Samir Modi decided not to leave the company after the alleged attack. Meanwhile, a Godfrey Phillips spokesperson dismissed the allegations.

"These allegations are entirely false and atrocious. The alleged episode occurred outside the board room when the audit committee meeting was in progress at about 12 noon. This has been captured on in-house CCTV cameras, which can be provided to the relevant investigating authorities," the spokesperson told the publication.

Samir Modi's allegations Samir Modi earlier told the publication that he had requested the appointment of one of the top five auditing firms to conduct a valuation based on his 25% share.

He revealed to ET that, two days before a recent board meeting, he had been presented with the names of two companies and asked to choose one for the valuation process.

However, on the board meeting day, he encountered an obstruction; his mother's security officer prevented him from entering the meeting venue. Samir claimed that, as he attempted to gain access, the security officer allegedly grabbed his hand and twisted it.

Despite experiencing pain from this altercation, Samir persisted and attended the board meeting before seeking medical attention at a hospital, the publication added.

