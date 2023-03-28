Samir Srivastav takes over as CEO Looks Salon

Samir Srivastav takes over as CEO Looks Salon1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
Looks Salon has a total of 190 outlets across 51 cities. Nearly 50 more outlets are in the pipeline. Looks hopes to open 500 salons by the end of 2026.
New Delhi: Looks Salon India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Samir Srivastav as the chief executive officer of the business.
Srivastav comes with 22 years of work experience; his last stint was as the CEO of Jean-Claude Biguine Salon and Spa (JCB Chain of Salons).
Srivasta has been roped in as the company expands the presence of the Looks brand in the Indian sub-continent, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. As part of its strategy, Looks Salon plans to roll out Looks Barber Shop—a male grooming services salon. Additionally, the chain plans to launch its own range of skin care and body care products.
India’s beauty market has thrived over the last few years as consumers trade up to better products and services.
Looks Salon was started by Sanjay Dutta 1989 with a small barber shop. Today the chain has a total of 190 outlets across 51 cities. Nearly 50 more outlets are in the pipeline. Looks hopes to open 500 salons by the end of 2026.
Srivastav will mentor the company’s directors, Samay Dutta, Sabhya Dutta and Shivam Dutta.
“Looks Salon is ranked as one of the top 10 brands in the beauty and wellness space. Samir is particularly known in the industry for building brands using a champion framework. He has the right blend of experience and knowledge to lead the group business and scale the growth path. With Samir at the helm, we are excited to see the next phase of expansion for the brand," said Samay Dutta, managing director, Looks Salon India.