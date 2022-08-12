Samsung boss Jay Y. Lee, convicted in bribery case, pardoned by South Korea

One of the key outstanding questions around Lee is whether he’ll seek to take over as chairman of the tech giant. Ever since Lee’s father, Lee Kun-hee, passed away in October 2020, the post to oversee the $280 billion company has remained vacant. Still, Lee’s legal woes will not be cleared for the next few years as he’s being separately prosecuted in relation to a merger of some Samsung subsidiaries and will be attending weekly hearings related to that case.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}