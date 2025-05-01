Sanjay Khanna takes additional charge as BPCL CMD

New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday announced that Sanjay Khanna has assumed additional charge as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company.

Khanna’s appointment follows the end of former CMD G. Krishnakumar’s tenure on 30 April.

Currently serving as director (refineries) at the state-run oil marketing and refining company, Khanna previously headed BPCL’s Kochi and Mumbai refineries.

“He anchored several prestigious projects for setting up new process units in refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Numaligarh," the company said in a statement adding that, as executive director of Kochi Refinery, Khanna played a key role in commissioning BPCL’s first niche petrochemical project—the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project.

The leadership change comes at a critical time for BPCL, which is planning a refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh, with a projected capital expenditure of around ₹95,000 crore. Once commissioned, the facility is expected to push the company’s total refining capacity to around 50 million tonnes per annum.

BPCL, India's third-largest refiner, is already working on the expansion of its existing refineries at Madhya Pradesh's Bina and Kerala's Kochi. India's current refining capacity is 250 million tonnes per annum, of which BPCL accounts for 35 million tonnes.

A chemical engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, and a postgraduate in finance management from Mumbai University, Khanna brings over three decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services.

He also serves on the boards of Bharat PetroResources Ltd and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, and chairs the Technical Committee for Petroleum Refineries under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

